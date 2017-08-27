New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Dortmund 'eyeing bid for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil'

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Borussia Dortmund reportedly earmark Arsenal's Mesut Ozil as a transfer target.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 18:08 UK

Borussia Dortmund are allegedly considering tabling a bid for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The German giants are pondering whether to bankroll a raid for the Gunners star with the funds they received from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele, according to The Mirror.

Dortmund have a £130m war chest to fund the remainder of their summer recruitment and said to be keen to sign Ozil because of his prior Bundesliga experience.

Ozil, who played for Dortmund's local rivals Schalke 04 for two years, also grew up in the local area.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly confident that the Germany international will extend his Arsenal contract, despite reported interest from Dortmund and Barcelona.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea 'increasingly confident of Ox deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mesut Ozil, Ousmane Dembele, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails players following Arsenal demolition
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson 'delighted' with Arsenal thrashing
Dortmund 'eyeing bid for Mesut Ozil'Result: Liverpool thrash Arsenal at AnfieldTeam News: Sanchez starts for Arsenal at AnfieldLive Commentary: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - as it happenedCarl Jenkinson targets England recall
Arsenal 'still in for Van Dijk, Lemar'Alexis Sanchez 'demands £400k a week'Report: Shkodran Mustafi agrees Inter moveArsenal 'want £40m from Liverpool for Ox'Arsenal 'poised to move for Asensio'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Borussia Dortmund 'eyeing bid for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil'
 Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Barcelona agree deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund: 'Ousmane Dembele deal on its way'
Dortmund deny reports of Dembele sale?Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundDortmund, Barca 'agree £110m Dembele deal'Report: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianDortmund will not negotiate Dembele price
Gotze 'looking good' for returnSegura: 'Barca closing in on Coutinho, Dembele'Schurrle facing four-week layoffBarcelona agree £90m Dembele deal?Dortmund extend Dembele suspension
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 