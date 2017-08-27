Borussia Dortmund reportedly earmark Arsenal's Mesut Ozil as a transfer target.

Borussia Dortmund are allegedly considering tabling a bid for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The German giants are pondering whether to bankroll a raid for the Gunners star with the funds they received from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele, according to The Mirror.

Dortmund have a £130m war chest to fund the remainder of their summer recruitment and said to be keen to sign Ozil because of his prior Bundesliga experience.

Ozil, who played for Dortmund's local rivals Schalke 04 for two years, also grew up in the local area.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly confident that the Germany international will extend his Arsenal contract, despite reported interest from Dortmund and Barcelona.