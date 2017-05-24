Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to complete deals for Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker early in the summer and will offer a combined nine-figure sum to wrap things up.

Marcus Rashford 'in line for £10,000 a week pay rise'

Marcus Rashford will be further persuaded to remain at Manchester United when his wages increase by an extra £10,000 a week ahead of next season, according to a report.

Everton miss out to Atletico Madrid on forward Sandro Ramirez?

A report claims that Atletico Madrid are waiting for their transfer ban to be lifted before pushing through a £5.1m deal for Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez.

Olivier Giroud 'feels good' at Arsenal amid talk of summer exit

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud downplays suggestions that he wants to move on this summer by insisting that he 'feels good' in North London.

Kylian Mbappe: 'I will not be forced to leave AS Monaco'

AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe stresses that any decision over his future will be made by himself, rather than being "forced" out of the club by others.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta 'flattered' by links to Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta says that he feels "very valued" at Stamford Bridge and is not interested in a move away, amid strong suggestions that Barcelona are interested.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke signs new seven-year deal

Long-serving midfielder Koke puts pen to paper on a new seven-year contract to potentially keep him at Atletico Madrid until 2024.

Real Madrid complete signing of '£38m youngster' Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid announce that a deal has been struck with Flamengo over the services of Vinicius Junior, who will make the switch in July 2018 to comply with FIFA rules.

Fenerbahce to make bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa?

Fenerbahce are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa.

Jermain Defoe 'agrees three-year deal with Bournemouth'

A report claims that Jermain Defoe is on the brink of officially joining Bournemouth on a three-year deal after agreeing terms with the Cherries.

Tianjin Quanjian play down move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Tianjin Quanjian are not willing to enter a bidding war for Diego Costa and have not made contact with the Chelsea striker or his agent "during the past six months".

Newcastle United 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reportedly earmarks Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as a possible transfer target this summer.

Swansea City dismiss talk of Gylfi Sigurdsson exit

Swansea City rubbish reports that they have agreed a deal to sell midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for £25m.

Antoine Griezmann: 'I am ready to leave Atletico Madrid'

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann casts further doubt over his future by insisting that he is "ready" to leave the club amid reported interest from Man Utd.

Eduardo signs new one-year Chelsea contract

Chelsea's third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo signs a new one-year contract extension at the club.

Atletico Madrid 'keeping track of Diego Costa situation'

Atletico Madrid reportedly ask to be kept abreast of the situation regarding Chelsea striker Diego Costa, whose future at the Premier League champions remains uncertain.

Manchester United 'open to Chris Smalling offers'

Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers for England international defender Chris Smalling this summer.

Liverpool 'begin talks over free transfer for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas'

Liverpool reportedly hold preliminary talks with Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who will become a free agent this summer.

Everton agree £25m deal with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson?

Everton reportedly agree a £25m deal with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson, but the player wants a hefty salary.

Manchester City willing to pay £50m to lure Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal?

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to spend £50m on signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer.