Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will reportedly be rewarded with an increase of £10,000 a week on his current salary as part of the terms written into his contract.

The 19-year-old has grown into a regular under boss Jose Mourinho in recent weeks, filling in through the middle due to the long-term absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Rashford signed a new deal at Old Trafford last summer and, according to The Sun, he will see his wages steadily increase across the remaining three years of those terms.

A source is quoted by the tabloid as saying: "He is set to get the boost after a solid season, the young lad has made some real progress. He's found goals hard to come by but has been told clearly he will continue to rise up the wage ladder here.

"He has the increased wages throughout his deal here. There was a worry he'd get too much, too soon. The lad is not on much as people think at present. He has come along and he's going to be rewarded for that."

Rashford, who has 11 goals in 52 appearances for the Red Devils this season, is said to earn around £30,000 a week before bonuses are factored in.