Manchester United 'open to Chris Smalling offers'

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers for England international defender Chris Smalling this summer.
Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for centre-back Chris Smalling this summer.

Smalling has been limited to just 13 Premier League starts this season due to an injury-plagued campaign but is in contention to start alongside Phil Jones or Daley Blind during Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.

However, ESPN FC reports that United boss Jose Mourinho regards Smalling as his fourth-choice centre-back at best in a fully fit squad, with the likes of Jones, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo ahead of him in the pecking order.

With more defensive reinforcements expected this summer, the report goes on to claim that United will consider selling Smalling should they receive a suitable bid for the England international.

United's top-six rivals Arsenal have previously expressed an interest in Smalling, although it is unlikely that Mourinho would be willing to sell to a club in direct competition with his own.

Smalling has made 35 appearances across all competitions for United this season, scoring two goals.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Man City to pay £50m for Sanchez?
