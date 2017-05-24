Manchester United's pre-Europa League final press conference is cancelled in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Manchester United have cancelled tonight's press conference in Stockholm in the wake of the terrorist attack in their home city.

Manager Jose Mourinho was due to face the media in the Swedish capital to preview Wednesday night's Europa League final against Ajax.

However, according to BBC Sport, UEFA has accepted United's request not to hold the press conference this evening.

Man Utd statement pic.twitter.com/xTlV9hLvMD — Dan Roan (@danroan) May 23, 2017

The news comes less than 24 hours after 22 people were killed and 59 injured when a blast went off at 10.33pm shortly after American popstar Ariana Grande finished her performance at the Manchester Arena.

Children were among the fatalities in the attack, which police claim was carried out by one man in the foyer of the venue.

The United players held a minute's silence at their Carrington base before training this morning.