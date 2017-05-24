May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester United pre-Europa press conference cancelled in wake of terror attack

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United's pre-Europa League final press conference is cancelled in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Manchester United have cancelled tonight's press conference in Stockholm in the wake of the terrorist attack in their home city.

Manager Jose Mourinho was due to face the media in the Swedish capital to preview Wednesday night's Europa League final against Ajax.

However, according to BBC Sport, UEFA has accepted United's request not to hold the press conference this evening.

The news comes less than 24 hours after 22 people were killed and 59 injured when a blast went off at 10.33pm shortly after American popstar Ariana Grande finished her performance at the Manchester Arena.

Children were among the fatalities in the attack, which police claim was carried out by one man in the foyer of the venue.

The United players held a minute's silence at their Carrington base before training this morning.

Phil Neville during a photoshoot for the documentary 'The Class of '92'
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
