Ander Herrera: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic will help us in the Europa League final'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Ander Herrera says that injured Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic will give support to his teammates in the Europa League final.
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will offer his help to his teammates for Wednesday night's Europa League final.

The former Sweden international will play no part in the showdown in Stockholm as he recovers from a serious knee injury, but he will be with the travelling party.

Ashley Young, who is nursing a hamstring problem, will also be with the rest of the squad to provide support.

"When you want to win a European trophy and you want to make a good season, it is not only on the pitch, you need help from the outside," Goal.com quotes Herrera as saying.

"Zlatan is here to help, Ash is also here to help. We are a team who is together. Everyone is important."

United will secure a place in next season's Champions League if they defeat Ajax in the Europa showpiece.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
