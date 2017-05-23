Manchester United players' cars are searched while arriving at the club's training ground in the wake of the terrorist attack in the city.

Manchester United players had their cars searched by security this morning as they arrived at the club's training ground ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Phil Jones were among the players who stopped to allow guards from firm CSG to look inside their vehicles and use metal detectors underneath the cars, according to The Mirror.

The security measures took place in the wake of the terrorist attack in the city, in which 22 people were killed and a further 59 injured when an explosion occurred shortly after 10.30pm at the Manchester Arena.

Police have confirmed that one man carried out the attack shortly after American popstar Ariana Grande finished her concert.

Meanwhile, UEFA has released a statement confirming that the Europa League final between United and Ajax in Stockholm will go ahead as planned.