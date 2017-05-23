General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United stars' cars checked by security following local terror attack

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United players' cars are searched while arriving at the club's training ground in the wake of the terrorist attack in the city.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Manchester United players had their cars searched by security this morning as they arrived at the club's training ground ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Phil Jones were among the players who stopped to allow guards from firm CSG to look inside their vehicles and use metal detectors underneath the cars, according to The Mirror.

The security measures took place in the wake of the terrorist attack in the city, in which 22 people were killed and a further 59 injured when an explosion occurred shortly after 10.30pm at the Manchester Arena.

Police have confirmed that one man carried out the attack shortly after American popstar Ariana Grande finished her concert.

Meanwhile, UEFA has released a statement confirming that the Europa League final between United and Ajax in Stockholm will go ahead as planned.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester clubs pay tribute to attack victims
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
