Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud downplays suggestions that he wants to move on this summer by insisting that he 'feels good' in North London.

Olivier Giroud has insisted that he is more than content with life at Arsenal and is desperate to help the club win the Premier League title.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away in recent days on the back of a campaign that saw him restricted to a bit-part role at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud is said to have grown upset by his lack of starts and was tempted to jump ship to Marseille in the summer, but the Frenchman has played down these suggestions by all but committing his future to the Gunners.

"There is nothing fixed, but I would say that today I feel good at Arsenal," he told football.fr. "I have two more years on my contract, we will see what the future will be.

"The Premier League is an increasingly high-profile and contested championship, where five or six teams can potentially claim the title. This is why I still want to continue to win this title."

Giroud, who has netted 98 goals in 225 appearances for Arsenal, started 11 Premier League games in all during the 2016-17 season.