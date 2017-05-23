Cesar Azpilicueta says that he feels "very valued" at Stamford Bridge and is not interested in a move away, amid strong suggestions that Barcelona are interested.

Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that "it is flattering" to have seen his name linked with Barcelona, but he is not seeking a move away from Chelsea this summer.

The 27-year-old was an ever-present for the Blues in their march to a second Premier League title in three years, featuring in every minute of his side's successful campaign.

Barcelona are said to have targeted the versatile defender to plug their troublesome right-back position, along with Arsenal ace Hector Bellerin, but Azpilicueta feels "valued" by Chelsea and does not see any reason to move on.

"It's flattering that a club like Barcelona can be interested in you," he told Spanish publication Marca. "Last year, after a bad season on a collective level, we did not have those types of rumours. However, this season we have been crowned Champions and this type of story indicates that we have done well.

"Interest from teams of this level is very positive but I am very happy here. I feel very valued by the club and I do not think of anything else."

Azpilicueta has made 229 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining from Marseille for £6.5m in 2012.