Liverpool 'begin talks over free transfer for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas'

The ball rebounds off Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (3R) as he saves a shot from Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (2R) to hit Porto's Spanish defender Ivan Marcano (L) and ricochet into the goal for an own goal during the UE
Liverpool reportedly hold preliminary talks with Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who will become a free agent this summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 13:02 UK

Liverpool are reportedly keen to bring in former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas from Porto this summer.

The 36-year-old will become a free agent in the next few months when his contract at the Portuguese club expires.

According to AS, Liverpool have already spoken to the shot-stopper's camp regarding a potential move, but he is also wanted by clubs in China, Qatar and Turkey.

The Reds have had issues with both keepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, but so far manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly claimed that he is happy with the options that he has.

If Liverpool do pursue a deal for Casillas, they have Champions League to offer after they secured fourth place on Sunday.

