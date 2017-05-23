Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann casts further doubt over his future by insisting that he is "ready" to leave the club amid reported interest from Man Utd.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has cast further doubt over his future by insisting that he is "ready" to leave the club this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United in recent months and yesterday suggested that there is a six out of 10 chance of him making the switch to Old Trafford.

However, the France international hinted that he also has options in Germany, China and the United States and vowed to make a decision which would best help him to win titles.

"Today, if I have to move, it will not be a problem for me. It may be England, which is in fashion, Germany, China or the United States, I'm ready to go," he told L'Equipe.

"I want to win titles. We finished third in La Liga, it was the objective of the club, but we, the players, want more. Winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future."

Griezmann scored 26 goals across all competitions for Atletico this season.