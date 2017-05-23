Long-serving midfielder Koke puts pen to paper on a new seven-year contract to potentially keep him at Atletico Madrid until 2024.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester City last summer, put pen to paper on a seven-year contract on Tuesday afternoon.

Koke has already amassed 220 La Liga appearances for the Rojiblancos since coming through the youth-team ranks in 2009, while also seeing his form recognised with 32 caps for the Spanish national team.

Atleti sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero told the club's official website: "It is exceptional news for all Rojiblancos. Koke embodies what it means to be Atleti.

"He is one of the leaders of the team and has been raised from a very young age with the values from our academy. Knowing he will continue with us for many years is great news. Despite his young age, he has already got a lot of experience and is an example for all children coming through the academy."

Koke has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League during his senior career at the Vicente Calderon, while also reaching two Champions League finals.