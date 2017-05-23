New Transfer Talk header

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke signs new seven-year deal

Koke for Atletico Madrid
Long-serving midfielder Koke puts pen to paper on a new seven-year contract to potentially keep him at Atletico Madrid until 2024.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that influential midfielder Koke has agreed to extend his contract at the club until 2024.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester City last summer, put pen to paper on a seven-year contract on Tuesday afternoon.

Koke has already amassed 220 La Liga appearances for the Rojiblancos since coming through the youth-team ranks in 2009, while also seeing his form recognised with 32 caps for the Spanish national team.

Atleti sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero told the club's official website: "It is exceptional news for all Rojiblancos. Koke embodies what it means to be Atleti.

"He is one of the leaders of the team and has been raised from a very young age with the values from our academy. Knowing he will continue with us for many years is great news. Despite his young age, he has already got a lot of experience and is an example for all children coming through the academy."

Koke has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League during his senior career at the Vicente Calderon, while also reaching two Champions League finals.

Monaco's Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira Carrasco reacts after scoring during the French League Cup football match Olympique Lyonnais against AS Monaco at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 17, 2014
Atletico complete Ferreira Carrasco signing
