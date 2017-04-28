Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: West Bromwich Albion closing in on Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly closing in on a deal for highly-rated Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett.

Report: Leeds United keen on Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale

Leeds United are reportedly hoping to pounce on Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale, who is out of contract at the Amex Stadium in the summer.

Report: West Bromwich Albion keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly tracking Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as a potential successor to Gareth McAuley at the Hawthorns.

French agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Kylian Mbappe'

Only four teams have the funds to sign AS Monaco's teen sensation Kylian Mbappe, according to a representative linked to the Frenchman.

Daniele de Rossi 'regrets' not leaving Roma

Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi concedes that he 'regrets' not trying his hand in either the Premier League or La Liga during his career.

Report: Crystal Palace eye Lille midfielder Soualiho Meite

A report claims that Crystal Palace could move for Lille midfielder Soualiho Meita at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Liverpool 'to reignite Antonio Adan interest'

A report claims that Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan is again interesting Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is a transfer target for Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Watford and Sunderland, according to a report.

Lucumi wants "dream" Manchester United move

America de Cali forward Jeison Lucumi reveals that his "dream" is to represent Manchester United.

Eric Bailly: 'Jose Mourinho key in Manchester United move'

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly claims that Jose Mourinho convinced him to move to Old Trafford in last summer's transfer window.

Bayern Munich sign Kingsley Coman on permanent deal

Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal from Juventus, with the France international signing a contract until June 2020.

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez 'wants £100m war chest'

A report claims that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will demand a £100m budget this summer in a bid to ready the Magpies for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'

A report claims that the representative of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak flew to England earlier this week to meet with Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'

A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho holds talks with Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, with a view to signing the Frenchman this summer.

Napoli show interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny?

Napoli reportedly show an interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma.

Hull City plan move for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer?

Hull City are reportedly keen on signing Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer should they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Napoli consider move for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi?

Napoli reportedly identify Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi as a potential transfer target for the summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns down Manchester United contract offer?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly rejects the chance to sign a new one-year deal with Manchester United while he faces an uncertain future because of a knee injury.

Manchester United to target move for Chelsea winger Willian?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to strike a deal with former club Chelsea for winger Willian.