Liverpool 'to reignite Antonio Adan interest'

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
A report claims that Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan is again interesting Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan is reportedly a summer transfer target for Liverpool.

Adan, 29, was linked with a move to Anfield before the start of the 2016-17 campaign, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp instead decided to bring German international Loris Karius to the club.

The 23-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, however, with Simon Mignolet taking the gloves in recent weeks.

According to AS, Klopp has identified Adan as a target in this summer's transfer window, although Ligue 1 side Marseille are also believed to be considering a move at the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper, who has a £6.7m release clause inserted into his current contract, has been an ever-present between the sticks for Betis this season.

