Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Everton
 

Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool in a good place ahead of Merseyside derby'

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet acknowledges the importance of taking all three points in his side's Merseyside derby showdown with Everton early next month.
Simon Mignolet has talked up the importance of Liverpool's upcoming Merseyside derby with Everton, as his side attempt to keep their momentum going.

The Reds have just about recovered from a dismal start to the year, winning back-to-back league games at Anfield and earning a credible away point at Manchester City last time out.

Next up for Liverpool is the visit of rivals Everton on April 1, and Mignolet is relishing the chance to take on some of his Belgium international teammates in that Anfield showdown.

"Everton are playing very well at the moment, but it's very important for us to take the three points at Anfield," he told Sky Sports News.

"I see Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas every day and it's really nice to talk about it. [Liverpool] are all together. We're in a good place, and we have to keep that going until the end of the season."

Mignolet has made 19 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this term - nine more than Loris Karius, who he ousted earlier in the season.

Bobby Wood of the United States controls the ball on November 13, 2014
