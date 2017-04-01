Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet acknowledges the importance of taking all three points in his side's Merseyside derby showdown with Everton early next month.

The Reds have just about recovered from a dismal start to the year, winning back-to-back league games at Anfield and earning a credible away point at Manchester City last time out.

Next up for Liverpool is the visit of rivals Everton on April 1, and Mignolet is relishing the chance to take on some of his Belgium international teammates in that Anfield showdown.

"Everton are playing very well at the moment, but it's very important for us to take the three points at Anfield," he told Sky Sports News.

"I see Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas every day and it's really nice to talk about it. [Liverpool] are all together. We're in a good place, and we have to keep that going until the end of the season."

Mignolet has made 19 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this term - nine more than Loris Karius, who he ousted earlier in the season.