A report claims that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will demand a £100m budget this summer in a bid to ready the Magpies for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will reportedly demand that he is handed a £100m budget this summer in a bid to ready the Magpies for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Newcastle secured a return to the top flight after beating Preston North End on Monday, although Benitez refused to commit his future to the club when questioned earlier this week.

According to The Sun, Benitez could stand down from his managerial position at St James's Park unless owner Mike Ashley delivers a £100m budget, in addition to handing the Spaniard full control of recruitment this summer.

The report claims that Benitez will meet with Ashley to discuss his future next weekend, and the former Real Madrid boss is prepared to leave unless his demands are met.

Newcastle can still land the Championship title this season, although they are four points behind league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion with just two games left to play.