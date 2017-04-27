New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez 'wants £100m war chest'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will demand a £100m budget this summer in a bid to ready the Magpies for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 13:42 UK

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will reportedly demand that he is handed a £100m budget this summer in a bid to ready the Magpies for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Newcastle secured a return to the top flight after beating Preston North End on Monday, although Benitez refused to commit his future to the club when questioned earlier this week.

According to The Sun, Benitez could stand down from his managerial position at St James's Park unless owner Mike Ashley delivers a £100m budget, in addition to handing the Spaniard full control of recruitment this summer.

The report claims that Benitez will meet with Ashley to discuss his future next weekend, and the former Real Madrid boss is prepared to leave unless his demands are met.

Newcastle can still land the Championship title this season, although they are four points behind league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion with just two games left to play.

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Benitez 'given January transfer kitty'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Mike Ashley, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (r) chats with managing director Lee Charnley before the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City on October 4, 2014
Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley 'arrested over transfer dealings'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez 'wants £100m war chest'
 A general shot of West Ham United's London Stadium
West Ham United release statement in relation to HMRC investigation
Benitez coy on Newcastle United futureBenitez "really proud" of Newcastle promotion Shearer: 'Benitez will need backing'Lascelles: 'Hard work paid off'Ritchie hopes to put Brighton under pressure
Result: Newcastle seal promotion back to Premier LeagueTeam News: Mitrovic leads Newcastle United lineLive Commentary: Newcastle 4-1 Preston - as it happenedReport: Newcastle eye £10m Tom CairneyBenitez urges Newcastle to "finish our job"
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield44256135653381
4Reading44247136362179
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves441510195255-355
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
> Full Version
 