New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns down Manchester United contract offer?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly rejects the chance to sign a new one-year deal with Manchester United while he faces an uncertain future because of a knee injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly told Manchester United that he does not wish to sign a new contract with the club while he is injured.

Last week, Ibrahimovic sustained a serious knee injury against Anderlecht, and he will now be absent until 2018 due to requiring an operation.

However, according to The Sun, United were prepared to go through with their offer of a one-year extension to his existing deal, which would have been worth £13m to the Swede.

It has been claimed that he made the decision to rebuff the gesture as he bids to make a comeback during the early months of next year.

Ibrahimovc has scored a total of 28 goals in 46 appearances for United in all competitions this season, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League.

Should he return to full fitness, he is also likely to receive offers from clubs in the MLS and China.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Schweinsteiger: 'Ibra will be big hit in MLS'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns down Manchester United contract offer?
 Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Lyon 'plotting shock loan bid for Anthony Martial'
Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'Man United to target move for Chelsea star?Schweinsteiger: 'Ibra will be big hit in MLS'Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic will fight his way back'James's wife: 'He wants Madrid stay'
Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho unsure on Ibrahimovic futurePaul Pogba ruled out of Manchester derbyGuardiola plays down Mourinho rivalryNeville reveals choice for next United captain
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 