Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly told Manchester United that he does not wish to sign a new contract with the club while he is injured.

Last week, Ibrahimovic sustained a serious knee injury against Anderlecht, and he will now be absent until 2018 due to requiring an operation.

However, according to The Sun, United were prepared to go through with their offer of a one-year extension to his existing deal, which would have been worth £13m to the Swede.

It has been claimed that he made the decision to rebuff the gesture as he bids to make a comeback during the early months of next year.

Ibrahimovc has scored a total of 28 goals in 46 appearances for United in all competitions this season, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League.

Should he return to full fitness, he is also likely to receive offers from clubs in the MLS and China.