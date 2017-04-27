New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lucumi wants "dream" Manchester United move

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
America de Cali forward Jeison Lucumi reveals that his "dream" is to represent Manchester United.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 14:22 UK

America de Cali forward Jeison Lucumi has revealed that his "dream" is to represent Manchester United.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, has reportedly attracted the attention of a number of European clubs after scoring four times in 13 appearances for his Colombian outfit this season.

It is currently unclear whether Man United are in the race for the attacker's signature, but Lucumi has claimed that he would choose the Red Devils over any club in world football.

Lucumi told AS Colombia: "My dream is to go to play for Manchester United and with God's help I'll achieve it. I follow Rooney, I watched him since I was very young, and now I like very much how Lingard plays."

Lucumi was part of the Colombian side that finished runners-up at the 2015 South American Under-20 championship.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
Bailly: 'Mourinho key in Man United move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jeison Lucumi, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Benik Afobe and Phil Jones in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho unhappy with "cautious" Phil Jones, Chris Smalling
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
Lucumi wants "dream" Man United moveBailly: 'Mourinho key in Man United move'Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'Ibrahimovic turns down United contract offer?Man United to target move for Chelsea star?
Lyon 'plotting shock bid for Martial'Schweinsteiger: 'Ibra will be big hit in MLS'Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic will fight his way back'James's wife: 'He wants Madrid stay'Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 