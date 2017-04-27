America de Cali forward Jeison Lucumi reveals that his "dream" is to represent Manchester United.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, has reportedly attracted the attention of a number of European clubs after scoring four times in 13 appearances for his Colombian outfit this season.

It is currently unclear whether Man United are in the race for the attacker's signature, but Lucumi has claimed that he would choose the Red Devils over any club in world football.

Lucumi told AS Colombia: "My dream is to go to play for Manchester United and with God's help I'll achieve it. I follow Rooney, I watched him since I was very young, and now I like very much how Lingard plays."

Lucumi was part of the Colombian side that finished runners-up at the 2015 South American Under-20 championship.