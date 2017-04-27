New Transfer Talk header

Eric Bailly: 'Jose Mourinho key in Manchester United move'

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly claims that Jose Mourinho convinced him to move to Old Trafford in last summer's transfer window.
Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has revealed that Jose Mourinho convinced him to move to Old Trafford in last summer's transfer window.

Bailly, 23, earned a £30m move to Man United before the start of the 2016-17 campaign after impressing at Spanish side Villarreal.

The Ivorian defender, however, has revealed that he could have joined either Manchester City or Barcelona had Mourinho not personally phoned him to seal the move.

"I was in the Ivory Coast, I got called from a ­Portuguese number, he introduced himself but I just didn't ­believe it at first," Bailly told The Mirror.

"Before I came to Man Utd, it was City who had been watching me. In my mind, I was going there. But then everything changed. It felt like Mourinho was the one who really wanted me. He showed more interest, he rang me and that's why I'm at Man Utd.

"Man City contacted my agent, Barcelona as well were talking to my agent, but they weren't as interested in me as Mourinho. He really pushed for the move."

"Of course the club is ­important when you sign, but the manager is so important. If a player feels like the manager wants you, wants to sign you, it gives you extra motivation."

Bailly has started 19 Premier League matches for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign.

