Napoli show interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny?

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Napoli reportedly show an interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 12:17 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Napoli.

Szczesny has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma, but it had been reported that he could return to the Emirates Stadium ahead of next season.

However, according to Il Mattino, Napoli are keen on taking the Polish international to Naples to challenge Pepe Reina for the number-one position.

After making 75 appearances during the last two years, it remains to be seen whether Szczesny will entertain the possibility of not being first choice again after also slipping down the pecking order at Arsenal.

It has been suggested that Napoli are also considering a move for Juventus goalkeeper Neto, who has played just 12 times in all competitions during the current campaign.

Elseid Hysaj in action during the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Inter on January 19, 2016
Agent 'English clubs interested in Hysaj'
