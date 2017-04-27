Hull City are reportedly keen on signing Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer should they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Tigers have spent the majority of the season towards the bottom of the Premier League table but as it stands, they sit two points above the relegation zone.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their immediate future, it has allegedly not stopped the club from making plans should they remain among English football's elite.

According to reports in Turkey, Marco Silva wants to bring Danish international Kjaer to the KCOM Stadium as a replacement for Andrea Ranocchia, who is due back at Inter Milan at the conclusion of his loan spell.

The centre-back has no shortage of admirers in European football and has allegedly attracted the attention of Liverpool in recent months, but it has been suggested that Hull are looking to conclude an early deal for the 28-year-old.

Kjaer - who has 59 caps for his country - has previously spent time with Lille, Roma, Wolfsburg and Palermo during his playing career.