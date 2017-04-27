New Transfer Talk header

Hull City plan move for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer?

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City are reportedly keen on signing Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer should they avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Hull City have reportedly decided to make an ambitious bid to sign Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer.

The Tigers have spent the majority of the season towards the bottom of the Premier League table but as it stands, they sit two points above the relegation zone.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their immediate future, it has allegedly not stopped the club from making plans should they remain among English football's elite.

According to reports in Turkey, Marco Silva wants to bring Danish international Kjaer to the KCOM Stadium as a replacement for Andrea Ranocchia, who is due back at Inter Milan at the conclusion of his loan spell.

The centre-back has no shortage of admirers in European football and has allegedly attracted the attention of Liverpool in recent months, but it has been suggested that Hull are looking to conclude an early deal for the 28-year-old.

Kjaer - who has 59 caps for his country - has previously spent time with Lille, Roma, Wolfsburg and Palermo during his playing career.

Lille's Danish defender Simon Kjaer (L) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the French League Cup football match Lille (LOSC) vs Nantes (FCN) on January 14, 2014
Chelsea keen on Danish defender?
