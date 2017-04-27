Leeds United have expressed an interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale, according to reports.
The 31-year-old has impressed for the Seagulls, his 20 clean sheets in 43 Championship appearances helping his club to a top-two berth and promotion to the Premier League.
However, Stockdale is out of contract in the summer and, according to The Mirror, Leeds are hoping to sign him up on a free transfer should he and Brighton part ways.
Chelsea are another club said to be interested in Stockdale, who is reportedly deemed a suitable replacement for current goalkeeping deputy Asmir Begovic.
Stockdale has made 137 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since his move from Fulham in 2014.