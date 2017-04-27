New Transfer Talk header

Report: Leeds United keen on Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Leeds United are reportedly hoping to pounce on Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale, who is out of contract at the Amex Stadium in the summer.
Leeds United have expressed an interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has impressed for the Seagulls, his 20 clean sheets in 43 Championship appearances helping his club to a top-two berth and promotion to the Premier League.

However, Stockdale is out of contract in the summer and, according to The Mirror, Leeds are hoping to sign him up on a free transfer should he and Brighton part ways.

Chelsea are another club said to be interested in Stockdale, who is reportedly deemed a suitable replacement for current goalkeeping deputy Asmir Begovic.

Stockdale has made 137 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since his move from Fulham in 2014.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Gaetan Bong as he scores their first goal during the Championship playoff semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday on May 16, 2016
