Leeds United are reportedly hoping to pounce on Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale, who is out of contract at the Amex Stadium in the summer.

The 31-year-old has impressed for the Seagulls, his 20 clean sheets in 43 Championship appearances helping his club to a top-two berth and promotion to the Premier League.

However, Stockdale is out of contract in the summer and, according to The Mirror, Leeds are hoping to sign him up on a free transfer should he and Brighton part ways.

Chelsea are another club said to be interested in Stockdale, who is reportedly deemed a suitable replacement for current goalkeeping deputy Asmir Begovic.

Stockdale has made 137 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since his move from Fulham in 2014.