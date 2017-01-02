Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester United cool interest in Victor Lindelof

Manchester United reportedly cool their interest in Benfica and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof, but a deal is still said to be on the table. Read more.

Report: Fulham midfielder Jozabed Sanchez in talks with Leganes over loan move

Out-of-favour Fulham midfielder Jozabed Sanchez could be returning to Spain with a loan move to La Liga side Leganes this January, according to reports. Read more.

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman extends Wycombe Wanderers loan

Wycombe Wanderers confirm that Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has extended his loan spell at the League Two club until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Juventus interested in Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in recruiting Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez as they stand on the brink of generating over £340m in revenue. Read more.

Report: Axel Witsel secures move to Tianjin Quanjian

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have reportedly completed a deal for Zenit St Petersburg and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel. Read more.

Report: Tianjin Quanjian considering £80m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are preparing a £80m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers

Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be interested in signing Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers, whose contract at Portman Road expires in the summer. Read more.

Report: Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson on Newcastle United radar

Championship leaders Newcastle United are interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Crystal Palace monitoring Swansea City winger Modou Barrow

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Gambian winger Modou Barrow from Premier League strugglers Swansea City, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Derby County launch bid for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury

Derby County are hoping to sign Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury after submitting a bid for him in excess of £2.5m, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Glenn Murray to seal permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move

Brighton & Hove Albion will make veteran striker Glenn Murray's loan from Bournemouth a permanent transfer in the January window, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid no longer pursuing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid are reportedly no longer interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang as they deem his asking price of €80m as too high. Read more.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'No plans for January spending'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that 'nothing is planned' in terms of incoming players over the next four weeks, despite being linked with numerous names. Read more.

Father: 'James Rodriguez staying at Real Madrid'

James Rodriguez "has a commitment to Real Madrid" and will not leave the club, according to the Colombian ace's father Wilson Rodriguez. Read more.

Andy Carroll feeling settled at West Ham United

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll says that he 'loves the club', amid recent reports linking him with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Report: Liverpool not interested in signing Joe Hart

Liverpool have no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart as Jurgen Klopp is happy with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, according to reports. Read more.

Burton Albion sign Marvin Sordell from Coventry City

Burton Albion announce the signing of Coventry City forward Marvin Sordell, with Stuart Beavon and Callum Reilly going in the opposite direction. Read more.

Report: Ronald Koeman asks Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri to sign Virgil van Dijk

Ronald Koeman will launch a £50m bid for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk after making a direct plea to Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester United targeting Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann, Saul Niguez

Manchester United are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez to Old Trafford, according to reports. Read more.