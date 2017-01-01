Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be interested in signing Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers, whose contract at Portman Road expires in the summer.

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The versatile defender, who can play full-back or in the centre, is out of contract at Portman Road this summer.

According to The Mirror, the Tractor Boys are mulling over whether to sell the 31-year-old in the January transfer window or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

The report claims that Wolves boss Paul Lambert is eyeing up shrewd reinforcements with Championship experience, and Chambers is said to fit the bill perfectly.

Chambers has been at Ipswich since 2012, joining the East Anglia club on a free transfer after leaving Nottingham Forest on a bosman.