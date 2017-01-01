New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers

Luke Chambers for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be interested in signing Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers, whose contract at Portman Road expires in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 20:49 UK

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The versatile defender, who can play full-back or in the centre, is out of contract at Portman Road this summer.

According to The Mirror, the Tractor Boys are mulling over whether to sell the 31-year-old in the January transfer window or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

The report claims that Wolves boss Paul Lambert is eyeing up shrewd reinforcements with Championship experience, and Chambers is said to fit the bill perfectly.

Chambers has been at Ipswich since 2012, joining the East Anglia club on a free transfer after leaving Nottingham Forest on a bosman.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Carl Ikeme pens new contract with Wolves
>
View our homepages for Luke Chambers, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Luke Chambers for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'No room for sentiment in January'
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Carl Ikeme pens new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Joe Hart: 'I almost joined Wolves'Borthwick-Jackson: 'I stay in contact with Mourinho'Benitez backs Shelvey in racism rowRonan: 'I will continue to work hard at Wolves'Paul Lambert hails players' "enthusiasm"
Lambert: 'Stearman staying at Wolves'Wolves planning frugal January businessShelvey will not contest five-game banBakary Sako in line for Wolves return?Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey ban
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Ipswich Town News
Luke Chambers for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers
 Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy on August 13, 2016
Ipswich Town owner pledges Mick McCarthy backing
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy: 'I will not quit'
Everton lining up Adam Webster bid?McCarthy keen to "spend a few quid" in JanMcCarthy relieved to win Wigan 'six-pointer'Mick McCarthy: 'Wigan game a six-pointer'McCarthy uncertain over January business
McCarthy frustrated by disallowed goalGrant Ward unfazed by relegation talkMcCarthy: "I've done a bloody good job"McCarthy: "No chance" of Murphy returnMcCarthy: "One step forwards, one step back"
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2413472928143
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2412572824441
7Derby CountyDerby2411762415940
8Fulham2399540281236
9Barnsley2410594237535
10Aston Villa2481152623335
11Birmingham CityBirmingham249872932-335
12Norwich CityNorwich24104103837134
13Preston North EndPreston249693232033
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Brentford2486102930-130
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2477103234-228
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Queens Park RangersQPR2475122235-1326
20Burton Albion2467112633-725
21Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2456132840-1221
23Wigan AthleticWigan2447132030-1019
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version