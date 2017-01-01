Out-of-favour Fulham midfielder Jozabed Sanchez could be returning to Spain with a loan move to La Liga side Leganes this January, according to reports.

Fulham attacking midfielder Jozabed Sanchez could be returning to Spain with a loan move to La Liga side Leganes, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has made only one Championship start since joining from Rayo Vallecano in the summer.

Sanchez has made six further league appearances off the bench but has not been part of a Cottagers matchday squad since October.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants to shift a number of fringe players from his squad in order to sign a forward, a winger, a midfielder and a centre-back this month.

Jozabed scored nine goals in 27 appearances as Rayo were relegated from La Liga last season.