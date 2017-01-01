New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Fulham midfielder Jozabed Sanchez in talks with Leganes over loan move

General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
© Getty Images
Out-of-favour Fulham midfielder Jozabed Sanchez could be returning to Spain with a loan move to La Liga side Leganes this January, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Fulham attacking midfielder Jozabed Sanchez could be returning to Spain with a loan move to La Liga side Leganes, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has made only one Championship start since joining from Rayo Vallecano in the summer.

Sanchez has made six further league appearances off the bench but has not been part of a Cottagers matchday squad since October.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants to shift a number of fringe players from his squad in order to sign a forward, a winger, a midfielder and a centre-back this month.

Jozabed scored nine goals in 27 appearances as Rayo were relegated from La Liga last season.

Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Read Next:
Jokanovic: 'Martin is staying at Fulham'
>
View our homepages for Jozabed Sanchez, Slavisa Jokanovic, Football
Your Comments
More Fulham News
General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
Report: Fulham midfielder Jozabed Sanchez in talks with Leganes over loan move
 Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Chris Martin is staying at Fulham'
 New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Malaga to make approach for Slavisa Jokanovic?
Reading vs. Fulham abandoned at half timeStriker keen on return to Derby County?Lucas Piazon hints at Fulham stayLambert: Fulham game "heart-attack material"Jokanovic: 'We have problems to fix'
Team News: Fulham unchanged for Wolves tripMcDonald looking forward to Wolves returnPremier League giants 'battle for Fulham starlet'Piazon looking forward to Reading testChampionship trio 'interested in Akpom'
> Fulham Homepage
More Leganes News
General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
Report: Fulham midfielder Jozabed Sanchez in talks with Leganes over loan move
 Sports Mole logo
Asier Garitano doubts Mariano Diaz move
 Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures as he celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 5, 2015
Result: Gareth Bale nets twice as Real Madrid ease past Leganes
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes - as it happenedSpanish side Leganes keen to alter nameResult: MSN all register as Barca thump LeganesTeam News: Barca name strong side for Leganes clashLive Commentary: Leganes 1-5 Barcelona - as it happened
Leganes 'offer cucumbers' to AtleticoCopa del Rey roundup: Atletico, Villarreal advanceResult: Leganes take slender lead into second legResult: Barca B thrashed by LeganesResult: Leganes too strong for Barca B
> Leganes Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2413472928143
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2412572824441
7Derby CountyDerby2411762415940
8Fulham2399540281236
9Barnsley2410594237535
10Aston Villa2481152623335
11Birmingham CityBirmingham249872932-335
12Norwich CityNorwich24104103837134
13Preston North EndPreston249693232033
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Brentford2486102930-130
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2477103234-228
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Queens Park RangersQPR2475122235-1326
20Burton Albion2467112633-725
21Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2456132840-1221
23Wigan AthleticWigan2447132030-1019
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version