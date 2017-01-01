West Ham United striker Andy Carroll says that he 'loves the club', amid recent reports linking him with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

Andy Carroll has insisted that he finally feels settled at West Ham United after putting his latest injury setback behind him.

The 27-year-old made the move to East London from Liverpool in 2012, turning his initial loan spell into a permanent £15m deal the following year.

Carroll was recently linked with a £20m switch to the Chinese Super League, where he would reportedly earn wages in the region of £300,000 a week, but the England international has no intention of leaving the Hammers anytime soon.

"Obviously in the past I've done a lot of things and I've settled down here," he told Sky Sports News. "I think it's great, I love the club. I think the staff, fans, players, and the area that I live, everything's perfect. I've settled in pretty well and I'm enjoying it."

Carroll, plagued by injuries throughout his career, has started five Premier League games this term and made a further two appearances from the bench.