Andy Carroll feeling settled at West Ham United

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll says that he 'loves the club', amid recent reports linking him with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.
Andy Carroll has insisted that he finally feels settled at West Ham United after putting his latest injury setback behind him.

The 27-year-old made the move to East London from Liverpool in 2012, turning his initial loan spell into a permanent £15m deal the following year.

Carroll was recently linked with a £20m switch to the Chinese Super League, where he would reportedly earn wages in the region of £300,000 a week, but the England international has no intention of leaving the Hammers anytime soon.

"Obviously in the past I've done a lot of things and I've settled down here," he told Sky Sports News. "I think it's great, I love the club. I think the staff, fans, players, and the area that I live, everything's perfect. I've settled in pretty well and I'm enjoying it."

Carroll, plagued by injuries throughout his career, has started five Premier League games this term and made a further two appearances from the bench.

