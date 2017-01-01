Wycombe Wanderers confirm that Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has extended his loan spell at the League Two club until the end of the season.

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has extended his loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who joined in August on a deal originally until January 3, has kept 11 clean sheets in 25 games for the League Two club.

"Jamal has been first class for us and he has real quality which is well above League Two level, so it's fantastic for us to be able to keep him for the rest of the season," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club's website.

"He commands his area superbly, his distribution is outstanding and he's made some saves which are out of this world to help us pick up some valuable points.

"I'd like to think we do things right here when it comes to developing young players and Jamal is another example of someone who's come in, worked hard and improved his game with us."

Chelsea also confirmed on Sunday that 21-year-old defender Jordan Houghton has penned a contract extension until 2018 and will remain on loan at Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.