New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman extends Wycombe Wanderers loan

Jamal Blackman in action for Chelsea on May 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Wycombe Wanderers confirm that Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has extended his loan spell at the League Two club until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 22:19 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has extended his loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who joined in August on a deal originally until January 3, has kept 11 clean sheets in 25 games for the League Two club.

"Jamal has been first class for us and he has real quality which is well above League Two level, so it's fantastic for us to be able to keep him for the rest of the season," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club's website.

"He commands his area superbly, his distribution is outstanding and he's made some saves which are out of this world to help us pick up some valuable points.

"I'd like to think we do things right here when it comes to developing young players and Jamal is another example of someone who's come in, worked hard and improved his game with us."

Chelsea also confirmed on Sunday that 21-year-old defender Jordan Houghton has penned a contract extension until 2018 and will remain on loan at Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

Darren Ferguson, the manager of Peterborough United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Port Vale at London Road Stadium on September 6, 2014
Read Next:
Wycombe, Doncaster dominate award shortlist
>
View our homepages for Gareth Ainsworth, Jordan Houghton, Jamal Blackman, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City - as it happened
 Jamal Blackman in action for Chelsea on May 1, 2014
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman extends Wycombe Wanderers loan
 Willian celebrates scoring (apparently) with Diego Costa during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea work hard to equal top-flight record with victory over Stoke City
Tianjin Quanjian 'to bid £80m for Costa'Conte: 'Games will get tougher for Chelsea'Dele Alli: 'Spurs full of confidence'Ex-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat BluesKlopp happy to keep "annoying" Chelsea
Antonio Conte: "We must concentrate"Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'Van Ginkel signs new Chelsea dealTeam News: Costa, Kante back for ChelseaConte: 'Courtois can become Chelsea's Buffon'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Wycombe Wanderers News
Jamal Blackman in action for Chelsea on May 1, 2014
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman extends Wycombe Wanderers loan
 Gareth Ainsworth cheers after the FA Cup game between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa on January 9, 2016
Graham Alexander, Jay O'Shea, Gareth Ainsworth, Omar Bogle nab monthly awards
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Southampton at Liberty Stadium on May 3, 2014
Swansea City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in EFL Trophy
Wycombe, Doncaster dominate award shortlistWycombe sign Southampton midfielder on loanGareth Ainsworth in Blackburn frame?Bournemouth keeper joins WycombeQPR sign Matt Ingram from Wycombe
Ainsworth "proud" of Wycombe displayResult: Clark, Gana send Villa into fourth roundLive Commentary: Aston Villa 2-0 Wycombe - as it happenedResult: Villa held at Wycombe in FA CupLive Commentary: Wycombe 1-1 Villa - as it happened
> Wycombe Wanderers Homepage
More Doncaster Rovers News
Jamal Blackman in action for Chelsea on May 1, 2014
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman extends Wycombe Wanderers loan
 Darren Ferguson, the manager of Peterborough United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Port Vale at London Road Stadium on September 6, 2014
Wycombe Wanderers, Doncaster Rovers dominate monthly manager, player awards
 Gary Caldwell the manager of Wigan Athletic in action during the pre season friendly between Altrincham and Wigan Athletic at the J Davidson stadium on July 14, 2015
League Cup roundup: Multiple giant-killings as Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town bow out
Burton promoted, Blackpool relegatedDoncaster accused of 'fixing' Tomlinson's comp winNorwich goalkeeper heads for DoncasterFerguson, Feeney get touchline bansMcKay twins sign on at Leeds United
Ferguson: 'We were really unlucky'Result: Stoke edge past spirited DoncasterTeam News: Much-changed Stoke to face DoncasterLive Commentary: Doncaster 1-2 Stoke City - as it happenedAdkins, Williams win L1 monthly awards
> Doncaster Rovers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version