New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Burton Albion sign Marvin Sordell from Coventry City

Marvin Sordell for Burnley on October 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Burton Albion announce the signing of Coventry City forward Marvin Sordell, with Stuart Beavon and Callum Reilly going in the opposite direction.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 13:53 UK

Burton Albion have announced the signing of Coventry City forward Marvin Sordell on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, who began his career at Watford, had only joined the struggling League One club last summer, making 25 appearances in a Sky Blues shirt.

Burton boss Nigel Clough said: "Marvin has Premier League experience but has lost his way a little bit over the last couple of seasons, and this gives him the chance to prove he has still got it in the Championship.

"He has scored goals generally throughout his career and has got a few in League One this season. It's an opportunity now for him to show us what he can do until the end of the season."

Alongside the Sordell deal, Stuart Beavon has moved in the opposite direction on a permanent basis and midfielder Callum Reilly has joined the Ricoh Arena side on loan until the end of the season.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the Burton Albion manager, shouts instructions during the pre season friendly match between Burton Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Pirelli Stadium on July 18, 2015
Read Next:
L1 roundup: Brewers extend lead at the top
>
View our homepages for Marvin Sordell, Nigel Clough, Stuart Beavon, Callum Reilly, Football
Your Comments
More Burton Albion News
Marvin Sordell for Burnley on October 18, 2014
Burton Albion sign Marvin Sordell from Coventry City
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Result: Burton Albion five points clear of Championship drop zone after win at Rotherham United
 Porto's Ghanaian forward Christian Atsu celebrates after scoring during the Portuguese league football match Beira Mar vs Porto at the Municipal Stadium in Aveiro on February 15, 2013
Team News: Christian Atsu earns Newcastle United start
Ward, Dallas pull out of NI squadResult: Defeat for Rowett on Burton returnRowett: 'Burton rise as big as Leicester title win'Nigel Clough expects "close" QPR gameBurton defender charged with violent conduct
Wagner crowned Championship Manager of the MonthForest loan Jamie Ward to Burton AlbionResult: Irvine heads Burton to famous Derby winLive Commentary: Burton Albion 1-0 Derby County - as it happenedMillwall sign Calum Butcher from Burton
> Burton Albion Homepage
More Coventry City News
Marvin Sordell for Burnley on October 18, 2014
Burton Albion sign Marvin Sordell from Coventry City
 Russell Slade, Manager of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 26, 2015
Coventry City appoint Russell Slade as new manager
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Tony Mowbray resigns as Coventry City manager
West Brom youngster joins Coventry on loanEFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughWest Ham loan Lewis Page to CoventryMarcus Tudgay extends Coventry contractJoe Cole heading to America
Coventry teenager heading for Everton?Baily Cargill makes Coventry City switchSouthampton youngster heads for CoventryLiverpool makes James Maddison contact?Newcastle allow Armstrong to extend Cov stay
> Coventry City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2413472928143
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2412572824441
7Derby CountyDerby2411762415940
8Fulham2399540281236
9Barnsley2410594237535
10Aston Villa2481152623335
11Birmingham CityBirmingham249872932-335
12Norwich CityNorwich24104103837134
13Preston North EndPreston249693232033
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Brentford2486102930-130
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2477103234-228
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Queens Park RangersQPR2475122235-1326
20Burton Albion2467112633-725
21Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2456132840-1221
23Wigan AthleticWigan2447132030-1019
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand