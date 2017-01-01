Burton Albion announce the signing of Coventry City forward Marvin Sordell, with Stuart Beavon and Callum Reilly going in the opposite direction.

Burton Albion have announced the signing of Coventry City forward Marvin Sordell on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, who began his career at Watford, had only joined the struggling League One club last summer, making 25 appearances in a Sky Blues shirt.

Burton boss Nigel Clough said: "Marvin has Premier League experience but has lost his way a little bit over the last couple of seasons, and this gives him the chance to prove he has still got it in the Championship.

"He has scored goals generally throughout his career and has got a few in League One this season. It's an opportunity now for him to show us what he can do until the end of the season."

Alongside the Sordell deal, Stuart Beavon has moved in the opposite direction on a permanent basis and midfielder Callum Reilly has joined the Ricoh Arena side on loan until the end of the season.