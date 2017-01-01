Championship leaders Newcastle United are interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals this season for the Cherries after recovering from a serious knee injury at the end of the last campaign.

Wilson has been an unused substitute in Bournemouth's last two matches and, according to Sky Sports News, this has alerted the attention of Rafael Benitez.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe, however, claimed that Wilson was merely being rested, telling reporters: "We love Callum, I think he's an outstanding player. He's done well for us this season but we need to make sure every player is fresh when they play."

The former England Under-21 international began his career at Coventry City before moving to the Vitality Stadium in 2014.