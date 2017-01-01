New Transfer Talk header

Report: Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson on Newcastle United radar

AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Championship leaders Newcastle United are interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 20:40 UK

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to report.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals this season for the Cherries after recovering from a serious knee injury at the end of the last campaign.

Wilson has been an unused substitute in Bournemouth's last two matches and, according to Sky Sports News, this has alerted the attention of Rafael Benitez.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe, however, claimed that Wilson was merely being rested, telling reporters: "We love Callum, I think he's an outstanding player. He's done well for us this season but we need to make sure every player is fresh when they play."

The former England Under-21 international began his career at Coventry City before moving to the Vitality Stadium in 2014.

