Manchester United are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The two players only signed new contracts with the La Liga club in 2016, elevating their release clauses up to a combined £145m.

According to the Sunday Times, however, Jose Mourinho is confident that United will be able to negotiate those fees down, with the Red Devils boss reportedly targeting four or five elite players in the next two transfer windows.

Griezmann joined Atletico in 2014 from Real Sociedad, while Niguez has come through the Colchoneros academy.