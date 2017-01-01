New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United targeting Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann, Saul Niguez

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Manchester United are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez to Old Trafford, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Manchester United have expressed an interest in bringing Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The two players only signed new contracts with the La Liga club in 2016, elevating their release clauses up to a combined £145m.

According to the Sunday Times, however, Jose Mourinho is confident that United will be able to negotiate those fees down, with the Red Devils boss reportedly targeting four or five elite players in the next two transfer windows.

Griezmann joined Atletico in 2014 from Real Sociedad, while Niguez has come through the Colchoneros academy.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
