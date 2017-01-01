New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool not interested in signing Joe Hart

Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Liverpool have no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart as Jurgen Klopp is happy with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, according to reports.
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Liverpool have no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has won two Premier League titles with the Citizens but lost his place as first-choice stopper following the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

Hart is currently on loan with Italian club Torino, but reports have emerged suggesting that he could be snapped up by Liverpool in either this transfer window or the next.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Jurgen Klopp is not interested in bringing the England international to Anfield and is happy to continue with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Leicester City and West Ham United are other clubs believed to be keen on making a move for Hart next season.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
