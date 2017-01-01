Manchester United reportedly cool their interest in Benfica and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof, but a deal is still said to be on the table.

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof, according to reports.

It was widely thought that the Sweden international would be joining the Red Devils in a £38m deal this month, with the 22-year-old said to have already been handed the number two shirt at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports News, who quote a source close to Lindelof, interest in the player has cooled due to the upturn in United's form and the return to fitness of their central defenders.

The report adds, however, that the prospect of a deal has not been completely scrapped, and that a potential £38m bid to take the defender to Old Trafford is still on the table.

Lindelof was left out of the Benfica squad for the Taca de Liga win over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.