New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester United cool interest in Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly cool their interest in Benfica and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof, but a deal is still said to be on the table.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 22:55 UK

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof, according to reports.

It was widely thought that the Sweden international would be joining the Red Devils in a £38m deal this month, with the 22-year-old said to have already been handed the number two shirt at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports News, who quote a source close to Lindelof, interest in the player has cooled due to the upturn in United's form and the return to fitness of their central defenders.

The report adds, however, that the prospect of a deal has not been completely scrapped, and that a potential £38m bid to take the defender to Old Trafford is still on the table.

Lindelof was left out of the Benfica squad for the Taca de Liga win over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Read Next:
Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'
>
View our homepages for Victor Lindelof, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Report: Manchester United cool interest in Victor Lindelof
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: Anthony Martial "has to listen to me and not his agent"
Olivier Giroud 'inspired' by Mkhitaryan goalSouthgate: 'Rooney still has big part to play'Mourinho unhappy to lose Bailly to AFCONUsain Bolt calls Man United phone-in showMan United 'want Griezmann, Niguez'
Result: Man United leave it late to beat BoroTeam News: Five changes for Man UtdMourinho expecting Depay departureDe Gea: 'Jose Mourinho is a winner'Ibrahimovic: 'Pogba has nothing to prove'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Benfica News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Report: Manchester United cool interest in Victor Lindelof
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira?
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United 'drop Victor Lindelof interest'
Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'Larsson: 'Lindelof would thrive at United'Victor Lindelof signs Man United shirtAgent confirms Victor Lindelof offerMourinho coy on Lindelof speculation
Benfica boss hints at Lindelof exitMan Utd closing in on Lindelof dealIbrahimovic: 'Lindelof ready for big club'Man United quoted £42m for Lindelof?Man United 'make £38m Victor Lindelof bid'
> Benfica Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version