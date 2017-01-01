New Transfer Talk header

Father: 'James Rodriguez staying at Real Madrid'

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez "has a commitment to Real Madrid" and will not leave the club, according to the Colombian ace's father Wilson Rodriguez.
The father of James Rodriguez has suggested that the Real Madrid ace will not leave the club until the end of his current contract.

Rogriguez's future has been at the centre of debate in recent weeks after he admitted to being unhappy with his lack of playing time at the Bernabeu.

Agent Jorge Mendes recently claimed that the Colombia international would not seek a move away from the Spanish capital, despite being linked with numerous clubs, and his dad has now echoed these thoughts.

"He has a commitment to Real Madrid and he has a contract," Wilson Rodriguez is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "He is going to stay."

Rodriguez has made just eight league appearances for Los Blancos this term, half of which have come from the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid on May 14, 2016
