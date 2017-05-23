Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Antoine Griezmann: 'Chance of joining Manchester United is 6/10'

Antoine Griezmann admits that there is a 60% chance of him signing for Manchester United this summer. Read more.

Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado finalises permanent deal at Juventus

Juventus announce that Juan Cuadrado has signed a new permanent contract until 2020 at the club following a loan spell. Read more.

Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?

Arsenal reportedly make their move for striker Henry Onyekuru, who currently represents Belgian club KAS Eupen. Read more.

Bournemouth hold talks with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe?

Bournemouth reportedly hold talks with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who is free to leave the Stadium of Light. Read more.

Gael Clichy announces Manchester City departure

Manchester City defender Gael Clichy says that he will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer. Read more.

Marvin Emnes among eight Swansea City players released

Swansea City announce that eight players - including winger Marvin Emnes - are being released from the club ahead of the summer transfer window. Read more.

Giuseppe Moratta confirms Keita Balde Diao interest

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta confirms that the Italian champions "are interested" in Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao. Read more.

Thierry Henry expects Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United this summer

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry 'doubts' that Wayne Rooney will stay at Manchester United this summer. Read more.

Championship trio 'monitor Osasuna's Kenan Kodro'

Championship trio Fulham, Bolton Wanderers and Bristol City all want to sign Osasuna forward Kenan Kodro this summer, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid want N'Golo Kante

A report claims that Real Madrid want to bring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to the Bernabeu this summer. Read more.

Report: Pep Guardiola eyes Kasper Schmeichel move

A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer. Read more.

Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay amid Barcelona talk

Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho hints that he is ready to snub interest from Barcelona to stay at Anfield. Read more.

Petr Cech urges Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech urges the Gunners to keep Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club next season. Read more.

Josh Harrop 'to sign new Manchester United deal'

A report claims that 21-year-old winger Josh Harrop will sign a new contract with Manchester United after netting on his Premier League debut. Read more.

Isco: 'I am staying at Real Madrid'

Real Madrid attacker Isco vows to stay at the Bernabeu after helping the club land their 33rd La Liga title on Sunday night. Read more.

Everton target Youri Tielemans closing in on AS Monaco transfer

Anderlecht general director Herman van Holsbeeck suggests that midfielder Youri Tielemans - a target of Everton - is close to joining AS Monaco. Read more.

Daniel Sturridge: 'I am happy at Liverpool'

Striker Daniel Sturridge says that he is happy at Liverpool, despite speculation linking him with a transfer away from Anfield. Read more.

Aston Villa hold interest in Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady?

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is reportedly open to the idea of signing Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady. Read more.

Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion keen on Ben Gibson?

Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion are both reportedly prepared to battle it out for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson. Read more.

Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez?

Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a bid to sign Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, who is also said to be attracting interest from Barcelona. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: 'Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero will stay at Manchester City'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that both Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero will remain at the club for next season. Read more.