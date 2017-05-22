Report: Real Madrid want N'Golo Kante

A report claims that Real Madrid want to bring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to the Bernabeu this summer.

The 26-year-old has won the Premier League title in each of the last two seasons - helping Leicester City claim the 2015-16 crown, before playing a key role in Chelsea's triumph this term following a move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Kante was named the Premier League Player of the Season at the weekend, and a stellar campaign also saw him awarded both the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year accolades.

According to Don Balon, Kante's form over the last couple of seasons has drawn the attention of Real Madrid, with head coach Zinedine Zidane making his interest known to club president Florentino Perez.

The report claims that Zidane sees Kante as the perfect foil for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, which would bring the future of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro into doubt.

Kante only cost Leicester £5.6m when he moved to the Foxes from Caen in the summer of 2015.