New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Real Madrid want N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Real Madrid want to bring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to the Bernabeu this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 15:02 UK

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The 26-year-old has won the Premier League title in each of the last two seasons - helping Leicester City claim the 2015-16 crown, before playing a key role in Chelsea's triumph this term following a move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Kante was named the Premier League Player of the Season at the weekend, and a stellar campaign also saw him awarded both the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year accolades.

According to Don Balon, Kante's form over the last couple of seasons has drawn the attention of Real Madrid, with head coach Zinedine Zidane making his interest known to club president Florentino Perez.

The report claims that Zidane sees Kante as the perfect foil for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, which would bring the future of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro into doubt.

Kante only cost Leicester £5.6m when he moved to the Foxes from Caen in the summer of 2015.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Sanchez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for N'Golo Kante, Zinedine Zidane, Florentino Perez, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
N'Golo Kante poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Report: Real Madrid want N'Golo Kante
 John Terry leaves the pitch during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Gary Cahill hails "fantastic" John Terry send-off
 Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland - as it happened
Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Sanchez?Conte: 'Terry deserved special send-off'John Terry vows to return to ChelseaConte: 'PL title win was not easy'Conte: 'Arsenal favourites for FA Cup'
Result: Chelsea sign off with big home winTeam News: Terry starts final Chelsea matchJuve close to sealing Cuadrado move?Kante named PL Player of the SeasonChelsea eyeing Russian playmaker Golovin?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Real Madrid land 33rd La Liga title after beating Malaga
 N'Golo Kante poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Report: Real Madrid want N'Golo Kante
Ramos: 'Title success feels really good'Isco: 'I am staying at Real Madrid'Ronaldo hails "spectacular end" to seasonLuis Enrique: 'We fought until the end'Zidane hails "incredible" title triumph
Team News: Real Madrid unchanged at MalagaZidane: 'Real Madrid are tough motherf*****s'Monaco turn down £103m bid for Mbappe?Luis Enrique "will congratulate" MadridZidane: 'Madrid will be deserving winners'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 