Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he is delighted with his side's "spectacular end" to the season as they claimed their first La Liga title since 2012.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed the impact of coach Zinedine Zidane after the La Liga giants won their first league title since 2012.

One point on the final day would have been enough for Real, but they ran out 2-0 winners over Malaga thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Real can claim a second trophy when they face Juventus in the Champions League final next month, but Ronaldo was keen to focus on this success and praise Zidane, who at one stage this season was linked with an exit from the Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old is quoted by Marca as saying: "I'm very happy because it was a spectacular end to the season, the best in many seasons, because of intelligent management, the help of the coach, and the contributions of those who played less.

"We know the Cardiff final will be very difficult but for now we will enjoy our first La Liga title in five years."

Ronaldo netted a total of 25 goals in 29 league games this season.