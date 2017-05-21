May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Estadio La Rosaleda
Malaga
0-2
Real Madrid

Kameni (56'), Jony (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ronaldo (2'), Benzema (55')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 02'Cristiano Ronaldo
0 - 2
 55'Karim Benzema
Carlos Kameni 56' 
Jony 57' 

Cristiano Ronaldo hails "spectacular end" to La Liga season

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he is delighted with his side's "spectacular end" to the season as they claimed their first La Liga title since 2012.
Monday, May 22, 2017 at 09:42 UK

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed the impact of coach Zinedine Zidane after the La Liga giants won their first league title since 2012.

One point on the final day would have been enough for Real, but they ran out 2-0 winners over Malaga thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Real can claim a second trophy when they face Juventus in the Champions League final next month, but Ronaldo was keen to focus on this success and praise Zidane, who at one stage this season was linked with an exit from the Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old is quoted by Marca as saying: "I'm very happy because it was a spectacular end to the season, the best in many seasons, because of intelligent management, the help of the coach, and the contributions of those who played less.

"We know the Cardiff final will be very difficult but for now we will enjoy our first La Liga title in five years."

Ronaldo netted a total of 25 goals in 29 league games this season.

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
