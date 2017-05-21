May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Estadio La Rosaleda
Malaga
0-2
Real Madrid

Kameni (56'), Jony (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ronaldo (2'), Benzema (55')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 02'Cristiano Ronaldo
0 - 2
 55'Karim Benzema
Carlos Kameni 56' 
Jony 57' 

Isco: 'I am staying at Real Madrid'

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid attacker Isco vows to stay at the Bernabeu after helping the club land their 33rd La Liga title on Sunday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Isco has confirmed that he will stay at Real Madrid after helping the Spanish giants land the La Liga title.

Isco, 25, will see his current deal at the Bernabeu expire next summer, and it had been claimed that he would move on at the end of the 2016-17 campaign after struggling for first-team football in the early stages of the season.

The Spaniard has been a constant feature of Zinedine Zidane's XI in recent weeks, however, and the midfielder has revealed that he is ready to sign a new deal at the Bernabeu.

"Do not worry the fans of Real Madrid. I will stay," Isco told reporters. "Yes, it was difficult for a while, but I have remained strong psychologically and I have received the support of everybody.

"It's been some time coming, but it's a dream come true to have won the title here, with my family and friends in my city. I'll be forever grateful for the affection they've shown me. It's a very sweet moment and you have to enjoy it. We've shown that we were capable of using the whole squad."

Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga title, and their first since the 2011-12 campaign, with a 2-0 win at Malaga on Sunday night - ending the campaign three points clear of Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane hails "incredible" title triumph
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Isco, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Real Madrid land 33rd La Liga title after beating Malaga
 N'Golo Kante poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Report: Real Madrid want N'Golo Kante
Ramos: 'Title success feels really good'Isco: 'I am staying at Real Madrid'Ronaldo hails "spectacular end" to seasonLuis Enrique: 'We fought until the end'Zidane hails "incredible" title triumph
Team News: Real Madrid unchanged at MalagaZidane: 'Real Madrid are tough motherf*****s'Monaco turn down £103m bid for Mbappe?Luis Enrique "will congratulate" MadridZidane: 'Madrid will be deserving winners'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 