General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane 'close to signing new Real Madrid deal'

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to tie down boss Zinedine Zidane until 2020, with a new lucrative contract being tabled.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 22:09 UK

Real Madrid chiefs have offered Zinedine Zidane a new three-year contract and are waiting for him to sign it, according to a report.

The 44-year-old could end his first full season in senior management with a famous double, as Los Blancos remain on course for success in La Liga and the Champions League.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Madrid president Florentino Perez has handed Zidane a lucrative new deal, which the Frenchman is said to be close to signing.

Zidane took over from Rafael Benitez in November 2016, penning a two-and-a-half contract at the time and ending his first season by lifting the Champions League.

Madrid will become the first side to retain the trophy should they overcome Juventus in Cardiff later this month, while also finding themselves as strong favourites to win La Liga for the first time in five years.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal to make record move for Morata?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Florentino Perez, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Manchester United agree deal for James Rodriguez?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Zinedine Zidane 'close to signing new Real Madrid deal'
Andre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?Ramos: 'We suffered against Atletico'Marcelo: 'Real Madrid never worried'Cristiano Ronaldo: 'CL final is 50-50'Zidane: 'Real not favourites against Juve'
Result: Real Madrid reach Champions League finalLive Commentary: Atletico 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Gimenez returns, Danilo startsMan United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Pepe closing in on PSG move
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol371411124749-253
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Valencia37137175562-746
12Malaga36129154751-445
13Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
ROsasuna37410234089-4922
RGranada3748252980-5120
> Full Version
 