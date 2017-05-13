A report claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to tie down boss Zinedine Zidane until 2020, with a new lucrative contract being tabled.

Real Madrid chiefs have offered Zinedine Zidane a new three-year contract and are waiting for him to sign it, according to a report.

The 44-year-old could end his first full season in senior management with a famous double, as Los Blancos remain on course for success in La Liga and the Champions League.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Madrid president Florentino Perez has handed Zidane a lucrative new deal, which the Frenchman is said to be close to signing.

Zidane took over from Rafael Benitez in November 2016, penning a two-and-a-half contract at the time and ending his first season by lifting the Champions League.

Madrid will become the first side to retain the trophy should they overcome Juventus in Cardiff later this month, while also finding themselves as strong favourites to win La Liga for the first time in five years.