Result: Real Madrid reach Champions League final

Real Madrid will play Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final after Zinedine Zidane's side secured a 4-2 aggregate success over Atletico Madrid following Wednesday's semi-final second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their last-four clash at the Bernabeu, and despite the best efforts of Atletico - who won 2-1 on the night - the holders of the competition marched into the final.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone was able to select Jose Gimenez at right-back after the Uruguay international returned from injury, while Fernando Torres was preferred to Kevin Gameiro in the final third of the field.

As for Real Madrid, Danilo replaced the injured Dani Carvajal at right-back, while Isco was again given the position vacated by Gareth Bale, who remained on the sidelines with a calf problem.

A fast-paced start saw both teams register attempts in the opening three minutes, but Antoine Griezmann missed the Real Madrid crossbar with an effort from distance, before Isco tested the palms of Jan Oblak with a strike down the other end.

Atletico had another opportunity in the fifth minute when Yannick Ferreira Carrasco broke down the right before picking out Koke with a low cross, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas was on hand to make a smart save.

Real Madrid then had a super chance of their own when Casemiro met a deep free kick from Toni Kroos, and Atletico needed their goalkeeper to pull off a brilliant reaction save as the end-to-end period of the match continued.

Atletico's fast start was with the view to scoring an early goal at the Calderon, and the breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute when Saul Niguez rose highest inside the Real Madrid box to head a Koke corner past Navas, which cut the aggregate score to 3-1 inside a noisy stadium.

Atletico refused to allow Real Madrid time to breathe in the period that followed the opening goal, and Griezmann incredibly made it 2-0 to the home side from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after Raphael Varane was ajudged to have felled Torres inside the penalty box.

Zidane's side managed to settle in the 15-minute period that followed as they took shape of what had occurred in the early stages, but Atletico were dangerous when they had the chance to counter-attack through Carrasco and Griezmann. Five players were booked in the opening 45 minutes as the referee was forced to issue cards for dissent, although clear chances were few and far between after an incredible start.

Real Madrid were pressing in the final stages of the first period, however, and the visitors scored a vital away goal in the 42nd minute when Isco converted from close range after Oblak had somehow kept out a powerful strike from Kroos, who had been found after brilliant work from Karim Benzema in a wide position.

Atletico boss Simeone resisted the temptation to make any changes at the interval, despite the fact that his team needed three goals in the second period to stand a chance of progressing to the final.

It was Real Madrid that had the first chance of the second half in the 48th minute, but Oblak kept out Ronaldo's powerful free kick, before Marcelo fired the rebound over the crossbar.

Griezmann had the opportunity to threaten from a free kick down the other end three minutes later, but the France international missed the target during what was an open start to the second 45 minutes at the Vicente Calderon.

Gameiro and Thomas Partey replaced Torres and Gimenez in the 57th minute as Simeone made a double change ahead of the final 30 minutes, but it was Real Madrid that were looking the team more likely to score the game's fourth goal, with Ronaldo coming close just before the hour with a low strike.

Atletico had two glorious chances in the 66th minute when Carrasco broke into the Real Madrid box before feeding the ball towards the bottom corner, but Navas made a brilliant save, before jumping up to keep out Gameiro's header.

Ronaldo had the ball in the back of the Atletico net in the 70th minute, but the offside flag was raised, despite replays showing that the number seven might have been just level with Godin in the Atletico defence.

Benzema was next to come close for Real Madrid in the 73rd minute after meeting a sweeping cross from Marcelo, but the Frenchman could only hit the side-netting, before both managers looked to their bench - Angel Correa entering in Atletico's third change, and Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez replacing Benzema and Casemiro for the visitors.

Gameiro had a super chance to register for Atletico 10 minutes from time, but the Frenchman turned Correa's low cross wide of the post, and 2-1 was how it finished on the night as Atletico won the battle but lost the war in their final European game at the Vicente Calderon.

Real Madrid will take on Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final on June 3, with the Spanish giants attempting to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the trophy.