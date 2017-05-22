New Transfer Talk header

Daniel Sturridge: 'I am happy at Liverpool'

Striker Daniel Sturridge says that he is happy at Liverpool, despite speculation linking him with a transfer away from Anfield.
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has said that he is "enjoying" his football, despite reports linking him with a move away from Anfield.

Sturridge has made just 11 starts in all competitions this season after struggling with injuries and form, but he has started the club's last two fixtures in the Premier League.

The England international still has two years remaining on his current deal, but he has said that the club will make the final decision over his future.

The 27-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "That is for the club to decide, for myself I am enjoying my football.

"My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward. There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here."

Sturridge has been limited to just 769 minutes of league football during the current campaign.

