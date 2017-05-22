Championship trio Fulham, Bolton Wanderers and Bristol City all want to sign Osasuna forward Kenan Kodro this summer, according to a report.

The 23-year-old scored seven La Liga goals for Osasuna during the 2016-17 campaign, but could not prevent the club from being relegated to the second tier of Spanish football.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bosnian international will be available for £1.5m this summer as Osasuna look to clear their debts, which has attracted the interest of Fulham, Bolton and Bristol City.

Kodro, who only has a year left on his contract at El Sadar, joined Osasuna from Real Sociedad in 2014.

The forward's seven league goals during the 2016-17 La Liga season came from just 17 starts.