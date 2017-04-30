Bolton promoted to Championship

Bolton Wanderers are promoted to the Championship after their 3-0 win over Peterborough United.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|C
|Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd
|46
|30
|10
|6
|92
|47
|45
|100
|2
|Bolton WanderersBolton
|46
|25
|11
|10
|68
|36
|32
|86
|3
|Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe
|46
|24
|10
|12
|79
|54
|25
|82
|4
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|23
|13
|10
|64
|43
|21
|82
|5
|Bradford CityBradford
|46
|20
|19
|7
|62
|43
|19
|79
|6
|Millwall
|46
|20
|13
|13
|66
|57
|9
|73
|7
|Southend UnitedSouthend
|46
|20
|12
|14
|70
|53
|17
|72
|8
|Oxford UnitedOxford Utd
|46
|20
|9
|17
|65
|52
|13
|69
|9
|Rochdale
|46
|19
|12
|15
|71
|62
|9
|69
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|18
|12
|16
|68
|70
|-2
|66
|11
|Peterborough UnitedPeterborough
|46
|17
|11
|18
|62
|62
|0
|62
|12
|MK Dons
|46
|16
|13
|17
|60
|58
|2
|61
|13
|Charlton AthleticCharlton
|46
|14
|18
|14
|60
|53
|7
|60
|14
|Walsall
|46
|14
|16
|16
|51
|58
|-7
|58
|15
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|13
|18
|15
|52
|55
|-3
|57
|16
|Northampton TownNorthampton
|46
|14
|11
|21
|60
|73
|-13
|53
|17
|Oldham AthleticOldham
|46
|12
|17
|17
|31
|44
|-13
|53
|18
|Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury
|46
|13
|12
|21
|46
|63
|-17
|51
|19
|Bury
|46
|13
|11
|22
|61
|73
|-12
|50
|20
|Gillingham
|46
|12
|14
|20
|59
|79
|-20
|50
|21
|Port Vale
|46
|12
|13
|21
|45
|70
|-25
|49
|R
|Swindon TownSwindon
|46
|11
|11
|24
|44
|66
|-22
|44
|R
|Coventry CityCoventry
|46
|9
|12
|25
|37
|67
|-30
|39
|R
|Chesterfield
|46
|9
|10
|27
|43
|78
|-35
|37
