Bolton Wanderers

Bolton promoted to Championship

Stephen Dobbie of Bolton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Championship match against Hull City at the Macron Stadium on April 30, 2016
© Getty Images
Bolton Wanderers are promoted to the Championship after their 3-0 win over Peterborough United.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 14:02 UK

Bolton Wanderers are promoted to the Championship after their 3-0 win over Peterborough United.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd4630106924745100
2Bolton WanderersBolton4625111068363286
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4624101279542582
4Fleetwood Town4623131064432182
5Bradford CityBradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend UnitedSouthend4620121470531772
8Oxford UnitedOxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton AthleticCharlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15AFC Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton TownNorthampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham AthleticOldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
21Port Vale461213214570-2549
RSwindon TownSwindon461111244466-2244
RCoventry CityCoventry46912253767-3039
RChesterfield46910274378-3537
