PFA announces Championship, League One and League Two Teams of the Year

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Gaetan Bong as he scores their first goal during the Championship playoff semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday on May 16, 2016
The PFA announces its respective teams of the year for the Championship, League One and League Two, ahead of the organisation's awards ceremony on April 23.
The PFA has announced its respective teams of the year for the Championship, League One and League Two.

Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion have four players in the team voted for by their fellow professionals, with second-placed Newcastle United close behind with three players represented.

League One champions Sheffield United are represented by five players, while second-placed Bolton Wanderers are the second-highest represented with two.

In a fairly open League Two team, second-placed Plymouth Argyle lead the numbers with three players, while Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth boast two apiece.

The EFL announced its team and manager of the season awards for each division of the EFL in March, and the award ceremony proper will be held at the Grosvenor House, London on April 23.

PFA Championship Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: David Stockdale (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Bruno Saltor (Brighton & Hove Albion), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Midfielders: Tom Cairney (Fulham), Anthony Knockaert (Brighton & Hove Albion), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Leeds United)

PFA League One Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Simon Moore (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United), Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers), David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers), James Meredith (Bradford City)

Midfielders: Mark Duffy (Sheffield United), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United), Erhun Oztumer (Walsall)

Forwards: Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), James Vaughan (Bury)

PFA League Two Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Luke McCormick (Plymouth Argyle)

Defenders: Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool), Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle), Christian Burgess (Portsmouth), Enda Stevens (Portsmouth)

Midfielders: Nicky Adams (Carlisle United), Luke Berry (Cambridge United), James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers), Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle)

Forwards: Danny Hylton (Luton Town), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers)

A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
Knockaert named Championship Player of the Year
