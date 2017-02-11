Osasuna's Tano Bonnin suffers leg break

Osasuna announce that defender Tano Bonnin broke the lower part of his leg during Saturday night's La Liga clash with Real Madrid.

Osasuna have announced that defender Tano Bonnin broke the lower part of his leg during Saturday night's La Liga clash with Real Madrid in Pamplona.

Bonnin picked up the injury in the 15th minute of the league contest after a tackle with Isco, and replays showed that the full-back's leg buckled due to the awkwardness of the challenge.

The 26-year-old was stretched off the field and a subsequent statement from Osasuna has confirmed that Tano suffered "a tibia and fibula fracture of the right leg", ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The score was still goalless when Tano left the field, but Real Madrid went on to claim all three points courtesy of a second-half effort from Isco, who added to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Leon.

Bonnin, who has six caps for the Dominican Republic national team, joined Osasuna from Villarreal in 2015.