Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that his club "are interested" in signing Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao.

The 22-year-old has netted 16 goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Lazio this season, and it had been claimed that Juve already had an agreement to bring the in-form forward to Turin in this summer's transfer window.

Marotta has insisted that "there is no agreement over Keita", although the Juve director has revealed that the Italian champions "are keeping an eye on his situation".

"There is no agreement over Keita," Marotta told Radio Anch'io. "He is a Lazio player and has a contract for another year.

"We are keeping an eye on his situation and are interested, but we are calm. We are always looking for talents who could play alongside our more experienced players."

Last month, Roberto Calenda, who is the agent of Diao, denied claims that he had held talks with AC Milan over a summer move for his client.