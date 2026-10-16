Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

The latest installment of the M23 derby takes place on the South Coast on Sunday afternoon, when Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace clash at the Amex in search of Premier League points.

The Seagulls made a convincing start to their Conference League adventure on Thursday night, whilst the Eagles' unbeaten run in European competition was ended at the base of Lyon.

Match preview

For the third time already this season, Brighton recorded a four-goal success at the Amex on Thursday night, when a Georginio Rutter brace headlined a comfortable victory over Lithuanian champions FK Kauno Zalgiris in the Conference League.

The biggest winners in UEFA's third-tier competition earlier this week, the Seagulls are perched at the summit of the Conference League standings, whilst trailing only Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Fabian Hurzeler's side are up to 13 points from their opening six fixtures following a 2-0 success at Sunderland, and Brighton are now hunting down four consecutive Premier League victories for only the second-ever time.

A timeless cog in the middle of the Seagulls' XI, Pascal Gross is ageing like a fine wine at the Amex and was mightily unlucky to be snubbed by Jurgen Klopp's Germany in September, with the 35-year-old providing seven goal contributions across six league games so far.

Brighton are currently enjoying a five-game winning run across Premier League, EFL Cup and Conference League duties, losing just one of their 10 competitive matches (W7 D2) to date in 2026-27.

© Iconsport / Tiego Grenho/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Whilst Brighton have arguably been the standout performers in the Premier League so far barring Manchester City, there is a different story brewing up the M23, with Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage admitting that his side's start to the term has been unstable.

The Eagles' three-game unbeaten run (W2 D1) came to a grinding halt at Groupama Stadium on Thursday night, when Palace came out on the losing side of a five-goal Europa League thriller with Sage's former employers Lyon.

After that disappointment in France, Crystal Palace are looking to post consecutive Premier League triumphs for the first time since December 2025 after putting Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest to the sword at Selhurst Park last Sunday.

Finding the net in both the Forest and Lyon fixtures, Spain international Yeremy Pino is stepping up to the goalscoring plate for the Eagles, realising the increased competition for attacking places following Ismaila Sarr's return from injury.

The recent M23 form books points towards a shock away success at the Amex this weekend, with Palace unbeaten in their past four battles (W3 D1) against Brighton, who last claimed derby-day victory in February 2024.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SPI

Brighton boss Hurzeler has confirmed that Sunday's derby will arrive too soon for injured duo Mats Wieffer (knee) and Yankuba Minteh (leg).

The Seagulls' attacking options are reduced further by the absence of Kaoru Mitoma, who is still on the treatment table because of a hamstring problem.

A star in the Championship for Millwall last season, summer arrival Femi Azeez is yet to feature for the South Coast club due to a muscle injury.

After missing the loss in Lyon earlier in the week, Crystal Palace captain Dean Henderson is targeting a return to action for the derby on Sunday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's hamstring issues mean that Jorgen Strand Larsen is likely to lead the line for the Eagles once again.

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has missed the past two games because of a calf injury sustained in September, while Axel Disasi is serving the final match of his red-card suspension.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Lerma, Richards, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Crystal Palace

Netting 16 goals across five competitive matches at the Amex this season, Brighton are one of the Premier League's strongest forces at the moment.

On the contrary, Crystal Palace have stumbled through a mediocre start to the season and could be exposed badly in the M23 derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.