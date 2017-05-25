Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Paris Saint-Germain make £52m bid for Jan Oblak

A report claims that Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak has been made the subject of a £52m bid by Paris Saint-Germain.

Report: Juventus show interest in midfielder Renato Sanches

Juventus are reportedly looking to bring Renato Sanches to the club from Bayern Munich, while Douglas Costa may also be on their radar.

AS Monaco complete signing of Belgian youngster Youri Tielemans

In-demand midfielder Youri Tielemans brings an end to his time at Anderlecht and chooses AS Monaco as his next destination.

Barcelona 'to push ahead with chase for Hector Bellerin'

A report claims that Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is back on Barcelona's radar, as incoming new manager Ernesto Valverde is keen to recruit a new right-back.

Burnley chairman: 'Michael Keane part of our future plans'

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick is prepared to offload Michael Keane for free next year if it means the defender helping the club to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham United 'close to agreeing deal to sign Pablo Zabaleta'

Pablo Zabaleta is reportedly close to joining West Ham United on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits transfers may not come quickly

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he may not be able to sign the players he wants as quickly as possible.

Benfica reduce asking price for goalkeeper Ederson?

Benfica reportedly decide to lower their asking price for goalkeeper Ederson, who is allegedly a target for both Manchester City and Manchester United.

AC Milan join race to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata?

AC Milan reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata during the summer transfer window.

Inter Milan 'lead race for Pepe'

A report claims that Inter Milan are the favourites to sign Real Madrid centre-back Pepe on a free transfer this summer.

Report: Arsenal consider swoop for Hulk

A report claims that Arsenal could move for Shanghai SIPG attacker Hulk in this summer's transfer window.

Victor Valdes leaves Middlesbrough "by mutual consent"

Middlesbrough announce that experienced goalkeeper Victor Valdes leaves the recently-relegated club "by mutual consent".

Arsenal 'eye Real Madrid's Danilo'

A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid defender Danilo in this summer's transfer window.

Report: Chelsea eye Manuel Lanzini

A report claims that West Ham United attacker Manuel Lanzini is a summer transfer target for Premier League champions Chelsea.

Newcastle United sign Christian Atsu on permanent deal

Premier League new-boys Newcastle United complete the signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

Alex Bruce discovers Hull City axe on Twitter

Alex Bruce learns via Twitter that Hull City have released him from the club after almost five years.

Kelechi Iheanacho "happy" at Manchester City despite lack of games

Kelechi Iheanacho insists that he is "happy" at Manchester City despite failing to land a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola this season.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger relaxed about Alexis Sanchez contract situation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the club are in a good position if bids come in for Alexis Sanchez this summer.

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis 'intends to offload Callum McManaman'

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is reportedly keen to sell Callum McManaman this summer.

Europa League final to decide Luke Shaw's Manchester United future?

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw reportedly feels that his future depends on the result of the Europa League final.