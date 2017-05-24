New Transfer Talk header

Report: Paris Saint-Germain make £52m bid for Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
A report claims that Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak has been made the subject of a £52m bid by Paris Saint-Germain.
Paris Saint-Germain have met Atletico Madrid's valuation of Jan Oblak by tabling a £52m bid for the goalkeeper, according to a report.

The Slovenia international is understood to be on the radar of a number of clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

Both sides could be on the lookout for a new first-choice stopper in the summer, with United at risk of losing David de Gea and City requiring a more adequate option than Claudio Bravo.

It is claimed by France Football that PSG have made the first move to land the 24-year-old, however, as the club's owners are themselves desperate to bring in a new star name between the sticks.

Oblak, whose agent recently admitted that he would be open to leaving in the coming months, kept 15 clean sheets in 30 La Liga outings this term.

