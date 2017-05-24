Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the club are in a good position if bids come in for Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chile international has been linked with a summer move away due to his reluctance so far to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have emerged as rumoured admirers of the attacker, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite the constant reports surrounding Sanchez, Wenger believes that the ball is in Arsenal's court.

"We have nobody at the end of their contract so that will be completely our decision," Wenger told reporters in Wednesday morning's press conference. "Therefore, I just believe that the club has of course got a big job to do in the summer because you want keep players like Alexis and all the speculations can happen.

"If you have surgery tomorrow and it is the surgeon's last day of work, you still want him to do good work and not half a job because it is his last day. That is being professional. I have ended contracts before and always ended exactly the same. Alexis's contract ends in 2018 so it is a different situation.

"It is not only about money in football. That is important but it is not only about money. We are in much better position now. I guided this club for years with very limited resources when we had to sell all our players.

"Some clubs are in a stronger position than us financially but I believe we are in a strong enough position, strong enough basic squad to compete at the top level."

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014.