New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger relaxed about Alexis Sanchez contract situation

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the club are in a good position if bids come in for Alexis Sanchez this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that the club are in a strong position with regards to Alexis Sanchez's future.

The Chile international has been linked with a summer move away due to his reluctance so far to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have emerged as rumoured admirers of the attacker, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite the constant reports surrounding Sanchez, Wenger believes that the ball is in Arsenal's court.

"We have nobody at the end of their contract so that will be completely our decision," Wenger told reporters in Wednesday morning's press conference. "Therefore, I just believe that the club has of course got a big job to do in the summer because you want keep players like Alexis and all the speculations can happen.

"If you have surgery tomorrow and it is the surgeon's last day of work, you still want him to do good work and not half a job because it is his last day. That is being professional. I have ended contracts before and always ended exactly the same. Alexis's contract ends in 2018 so it is a different situation.

"It is not only about money in football. That is important but it is not only about money. We are in much better position now. I guided this club for years with very limited resources when we had to sell all our players.

"Some clubs are in a stronger position than us financially but I believe we are in a strong enough position, strong enough basic squad to compete at the top level."

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014.

Gabriel of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at Maksimir Stadium on September 16, 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia.
Read Next:
Gabriel out for up to eight weeks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger suggests FA Cup final could be his last game in charge of Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
Arsenal 'eye Real Madrid's Danilo'
Wenger relaxed about Sanchez situationSanchez 'listed as Bayern player by Chile'Gabriel out for up to eight weeksOlivier Giroud 'feels good' at ArsenalUsmanov 'not giving up on ousting Kroenke'
Holding: 'Wenger has shown faith in me'Laurent Koscielny loses FA appealKeown: 'Ozil, Sanchez let Arsenal down'Wenger: "I respect Stan Kroenke a lot"Man Utd 'open to Chris Smalling offers'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 