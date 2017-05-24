Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he may not be able to sign the players he wants as quickly as possible.

The German moved swiftly last year by bringing in six recruits before the start of the club's pre-season training regime on July 20.

However, he believes that it could be a struggle this time around as he prepares to shape the squad for next season's Champions League challenge.

After witnessing his team earn a 3-0 win over Sydney FC in a post-season friendly in Australia on Wednesday, Klopp told reporters: "I wish [I can secure my signings] tomorrow, but unfortunately that's not really likely.

"The best scenario is that you have them for the start of pre-season but I'm not sure if it will happen this time. It's different with all different players so we will see.

"That's not a big problem because we all know if they are fit and healthy we have a really strong squad and that means we could start with this squad. But that doesn't mean that I would prefer this, I would love to have them in as soon as possible."

Liverpool finished the season in fourth place after a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.